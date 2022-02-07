Connect with us

BN TV

"Psychiatric wards are filling up with Kush cases" - Watch this BBC "Africa Eye" Documentary on the Drug's Effect on Young People

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Marriage, Criticisms & Success - Listen to Mo Abudu's Interview with Chude Jideonwo on "#WithChude"

BN TV

Grace Ajilore weighs in on "The Tinder Swindler" & "Euphoria"

BN TV Inspired

Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun talks about living purposefully & facing death in new episode of "Colours of Life"

BN TV

Don't miss this episode of "Tea with Tay" featuring James Brown

BN TV Living

A Quick, Easy & Healthy Carrot Snack the Kids Will Love

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Kaliné Announces Her Pregnancy & the Beauty that comes with it in New Single "This Body"

Beauty BN TV

Yup, You Can Get the Goddess Knotless Braids with Your 4C Hair

BN TV Music

Tomi Thomas joins Adesope Olajide in the latest episode of "The Afrobeats Podcast"

BN TV Music

Watch Wizkid & Buju in the Crisp Video for "Mood"

BN TV

“Psychiatric wards are filling up with Kush cases” – Watch this BBC “Africa Eye” Documentary on the Drug’s Effect on Young People

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Kush is a cheap, new illegal drug that is sending Sierra Leone’s young into a tailspin. Young people are being driven insane. Young people are committing suicide. Young people inflict harm on themselves and others. Kush cases are filling psychiatric wards, and police are fighting to win the drug war.

With Kush usage growing like wildfire and ever-younger users getting exposed to it, Tyson Conteh, a BBC Africa Eye reporter, explores the drug and wonders how Sierra Leone can halt the march of this potentially addictive high.

Watch:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Book Review: In Every Mirror She’s Black by Lola Akinmade | Review by The BookLady NG

Give Your Boo a Shout-Out This Valentine & Win Bolu Babalola’s “Love In Colour” From RovingHeights

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: “On Black Sisters Street” is Teaching Us To See People More

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Do We Really Think Artistes Spend All Their Time Having Fun?
css.php