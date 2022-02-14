BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Sekani’s Boo Brings Her Unfathomable Joy

It’s Valentine! You know what that means: it’s a love-filled day. Love, they say, is a beautiful thing, and we agree. But there is perhaps nothing as beautiful as putting your feelings into words and having your boo read your romantic love letter. That’s why, to celebrate love, we asked you BellaNaijarians to give a shout-out to your boos by writing them a love letter, and win Bolu Babalola‘s Love in Colour from Rovingheights. We got some interesting and romantic letters, one of them is from Sekani whose boo, Querido, gives her unfathomable joy. Dig in!

My Dear Querido (as I love to call you anytime you make me happy, which is always by the way),

Baby, here is a piece of mine you wouldn’t be reading before someone else. You are not an editor or a proofreader but you like to play several roles when it comes to me, that includes reading all my unfinished works and being a one-man audience when I need to rehearse a speech.

I question myself: how are you even real? Never ever would I have believed a man as you existed outside the walls of mouth watering Harlequin romance novels or the kinds of Aleatha Romig. Ridiculous! You have been conjured into existence by my prayers, deepest desires and all the God-whens I commented on Instagram.

Love is beautiful, with you, I live the luxury of it firsthand, and that’s only just the tip. Somewhere along the line, you morphed from being just sweet to being the sweetest person I know. I am impressed by your ability to read into my mind and thoughts and beyond my default emotionless facial expression. I guess those are one of the many gifts that comes with relationships built of the purest and strongest form of friendship. The whole 50 reasons why I love you can never be enough to put this feeling into writing. I love you beyond all the reasons I say I do. While to some love blinds, to me, love binds. You tell me all the time that you’re so lucky to have me, darling, I am the one on the right side of luck.

You give me unfathomable joy. On some days, I sit and watch memories of us flash across my mind like a movie reel, I watch slowly and extend the bliss of happy moments hitting me. I loop scenes of your laughter, let it echo through me and cause smile lines to crinkle at the corner of my eyes.

And even on days you give panadol and I a headache, I still run back to you seeking comfort cos as Jay Shetty says, healthy relationships include uncomfortable conversations.

No matter how cliché “butterflies in the tummy” is, I still feel them with you.

Thank you for making it possible that a hard girl like me relates to Timi Dakolo’s Medicine and John Legend’s Conversations in the dark.

Thank you for being my belay rope and safety net.

I am grateful to God for you.

I am grateful to you for us.

Now, read the first word of the first four paragraphs.

Your girlfriend,

Sekani (as you love to call me anytime I make me happy, which is always by the way).