BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Bukunmi’s Love for Eniola is Wholesome and Complete

It’s Valentine! You know what that means: it’s a love-filled day. Love, they say, is a beautiful thing, and we agree. But there is perhaps nothing as beautiful as putting your feelings into words and having your boo read your romantic love letter. That’s why, to celebrate love, we asked you BellaNaijarians to give a shout-out to your boos by writing them a love letter, and win Bolu Babalola‘s Love in Colour from Rovingheights. We got some interesting and romantic letters, one of them is from Bukunmi whose letter is giving us all the Valentine feels. Dig in!

Dear Eniola,Remember I told you I want us to build a future together? To be your king and you, my queen? That decision still stands, right?

I’m writing you this letter to remind you that my kingdom is still a place that’s full of happiness and lots of laughter. I’m sure you’re loving it here already, shey?

Mind you, I cherish every moment we spend together and I love you even more in the moments when we are apart. One of my life’s goal is to travel this beautiful world, I’ll love to take you around the world with me, Eniola. Keep that in mind.

You mean the world to me, and I mean this from the buttom of my heart.

In the “letter to my unborn child”, I promised my unborn child a very beautiful mum from whom he/she will tap his/her beauty or handsomeness. I’m happy I’m fulfilling that promise to my unborn children, because you’re a very beautiful woman; beautiful in and out that the angels will let you walk through heaven’s gate with no judgement.

Our journey to forever begins pretty soon, it’ll be a smooth ride, and it will be bumpy at some point. But it won’t be something we cannot handle. Get ready.

I love you completely.

Yours,

Bukunmi