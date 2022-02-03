“Girlfriend Troubles” As Seen in Episode 4 of ‘Third Avenue’

The fourth episode of Accelerate TV’s comedy series “Third Avenue” has premiered on YouTube.
This week’s episode tagged “Girlfriend Troubles” and it’s Tim’s birthday. The problem is Mia and Olivia both want to throw a party and spend the weekend with Tim. Left with no choice, Tim lies to squatters Kim and Leo to avoid impending doom.
It stars David Jones (as Tim), Jidekene Achufusi (as Leo), Lilian Afegbai (as Kimberly), Bami Gregs (as Mia), and Tope Olowoniyan (as Pamela). Directed by Tope Alake, produced by Bami Gregs and Esse Akwawa, and executive produced by Accelerate TV.