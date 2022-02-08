Here’s How Ify’s Kitchen Makes Senegalese Jollof Rice

Ify’s Kitchen is back with a new food tutorial. In this episode, she’s showing us how to make Senegalese Jollof Rice.

She says, “Who makes the best jollof rice- Senegal, Ghana or Nigeria? You be the judge of it as I show you how to make the best Senegalese jollof rice. This dish is made with a combination of rice, vegetables and fish. All your favourite ingredients in one pot. Amazing dish”.

Ingredients

3 cups rice

1 large onion

Tomato paste (about 170g)

salt to taste

2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

cooking oil

2 fish

Herbs for blending

Parsley (a handful)

4 scotch bonnet pepper

4 spring onions

1 tsp black pepper

3 cloves garlic

Veggies

Carrot

Eggplant

Cabbage

Green and red bell pepper

Sweet potatoes

Watch: