BN TV
Here’s How Ify’s Kitchen Makes Senegalese Jollof Rice
Ify’s Kitchen is back with a new food tutorial. In this episode, she’s showing us how to make Senegalese Jollof Rice.
She says, “Who makes the best jollof rice- Senegal, Ghana or Nigeria? You be the judge of it as I show you how to make the best Senegalese jollof rice. This dish is made with a combination of rice, vegetables and fish. All your favourite ingredients in one pot. Amazing dish”.
Ingredients
3 cups rice
1 large onion
Tomato paste (about 170g)
salt to taste
2 tsp ginger-garlic paste
cooking oil
2 fish
Herbs for blending
Parsley (a handful)
4 scotch bonnet pepper
4 spring onions
1 tsp black pepper
3 cloves garlic
Veggies
Carrot
Eggplant
Cabbage
Green and red bell pepper
Sweet potatoes
Watch: