“Voice Notes Or Phone Calls?” – Toke Makinwa on this episode of “Toke Moments”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s another episode of “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa, and she’s sharing which form of communication she prefers: voice notes or phone calls.

She says:

Hey Guyssssssss, the week I am back to fight off those crazy people who constantly use phones to disturb us. I recently discovered voice notes as a replacement for voice calls, it helps get straight to the point and limits time wastage. Guys, what do you think?

Watch the vlog below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

