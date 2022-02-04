Tomi Thomas joins Adesope Olajide in the latest episode of “The Afrobeats Podcast”

Tomi Thomas joined Adesope Olajide in the latest episode of “The Afrobeats Podcast.”

In the interview, Tomi recounted how he began his musical career with the L.O.S group (Loud On Sound). He spoke of how the trio began creating music as teenagers straight out of high school and how determined they were to establish a name for themselves in the music industry.

He spoke about how dedicated he is to producing music in a way that values music, the experiences he has had, how he got to where he is, and his future ambitions.

We’ve got you covered; check out the full episode below: