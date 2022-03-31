Connect with us

BN TV

Check out the latest episode of "Toke Moments" with Toke Makinwa

BN TV Living Movies & TV Scoop

Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju, Jane Ogu & Victor Ekwealor talk about entrepreneurship or corporate jobs on "Ndani Real Talk"

BN TV Movies & TV

"Bridgerton" Star Simone Ashley Spills the Tea on Life & Her Role as Kate Sharma

BN TV Scoop

This episode of "Me, Her & Everything Else" highlights the good, bad and ugly side of oversharing online

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Jaypaul Joins the Cast of Africa Magic's TV Series "Tinsel"

BN TV Music Scoop

When You See "... Featuring Buju/BNXN" You Know it's a HIT! Here's Proof

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

Falz walks us through his transition from artist to producer in this episode of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet" Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Netflix Has Premiered the Official Trailer for the South African Historic Film "Silverton Siege" | Watch

Beauty BN TV Style

Here’s How Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian Got Ready For The 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

BN TV Music

Winnie Harlow appears in Wizkid's music video for "True Love"

BN TV

Check out the latest episode of “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Toke Makinwa is back with a new episode of “Toke Moments“, and she talks about the snatching saga.

She says,

How do you take a whole ass person from someone? This week let’s talk about this “Snatching” saga, it’s quite popular of late to hear someone accuse another human being of taking a whole ass person from them. Each time I see a woman accuse another woman of snatching or stealing a man from her I am quick to ask if he is a pair of shoe or an object without any will to be taken against their choice. We really need to do better and only face the partners that let us down.

Watch:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Prose: The Girl Who Has Had Enough by Titilayo Olurin

Building Tangible Opportunities for Women | A Conversation with United Nation’s Sara Beysolow Nyanti

BN Book Review: I am a Nigerian Music by Foluke Oyeleye | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Enjoy Your Here and Now

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Hitting Someone When Angered
css.php