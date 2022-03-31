BN TV
Check out the latest episode of “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa is back with a new episode of “Toke Moments“, and she talks about the snatching saga.
She says,
How do you take a whole ass person from someone? This week let’s talk about this “Snatching” saga, it’s quite popular of late to hear someone accuse another human being of taking a whole ass person from them. Each time I see a woman accuse another woman of snatching or stealing a man from her I am quick to ask if he is a pair of shoe or an object without any will to be taken against their choice. We really need to do better and only face the partners that let us down.
Watch: