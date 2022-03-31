Check out the latest episode of “Toke Moments” with Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa is back with a new episode of “Toke Moments“, and she talks about the snatching saga.

She says,

How do you take a whole ass person from someone? This week let’s talk about this “Snatching” saga, it’s quite popular of late to hear someone accuse another human being of taking a whole ass person from them. Each time I see a woman accuse another woman of snatching or stealing a man from her I am quick to ask if he is a pair of shoe or an object without any will to be taken against their choice. We really need to do better and only face the partners that let us down.