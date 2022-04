Watch the Nollywood recreation of Flavour‘s smash hit “Egwu Ndi Oma.”

This short film was shot and directed by Tiz Simon and edited by Jaiyeola Adedamola. The short film features appearances by Nollywood stars such as Prince Nollywood, Cha Cha Eke Faani, Queeneth Hilbert, Georgina Ibeh, Richael Ogbonna, McSmith Ochendo, Nancy Achunike, Ella Idu, TcVirus Okafor, MC Yom and Chinedu Okeke.

Watch the video below: