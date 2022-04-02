BN TV
The Campaign for Head Prefect Begins in Episode Three of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”
In episode three of Neptune3’s web series “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year“, Olive and Adam are on opposing teams, and the campaign for Head Prefect begins.
An inseparable trio discover that their bond is indeed breakable as they juggle personal/career ambitions, family expectations and matters of the heart in their final year of secondary school. Will their friendship survive their senior year?
Watch: