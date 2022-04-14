Try This Jamaican Jerk Chicken Recipe From Chef Bukie This Weekend

As we all know, Chef Bukie Akinmade of “The Kitchen Muse” keeps delivering scrumptious recipes on her channel that make us want to put on our aprons and become not just foodies, but foodies who can cook.

This time, she shared a recipe for Jamaican jerk chicken with rich flavours that will excite your tastebuds.

Ingredients you’ll need:

Jerk Seasoning

1 Tbsp Onion powder

1 Tbsp Garlic powder

1 Tsp Ground ginger

1 Tsp Dried thyme

1 Tsp White pepper

1 Tsp Cinnamon

1/2 Tsp Allspice

1 Tsp Smoked paprika

1 Tsp Nutmeg

1 Tbsp Brown sugar

1 Tbsp Chicken bouillon

1 Tsp Chilli pepper

Jerk Marinade

6 Sprigs Fresh thyme

6 Spring onions

2 Cloves Garlic

1 Thumb size Ginger

4 Small Habanero

1 Tbsp Soy sauce

1/2 Tsp Allspice

1/2 Tsp Cinnamon powder

1/2 Tsp Nutmeg

1 Tsp Bouillon powder

1/4 Cup Water

1/2 Tsp Salt

Watch and learn: