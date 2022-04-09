Connect with us

Music

New Music: j BOLD - Steps

Music

Preacher Mafioso drops music video for his latest single “Blended”

Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Wizkid - BOJ's "Gbagada Express" Album is is Star Studded | See the Tracklist

Music

New Music: Bella Shmurda - Many Things

Music

New Music: Zoro - Winner

Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tems & Justin Beiber's Remix of "Essence" Gets Billboard Music Awards Nod

Music

New Music: Yemi Alade feat. Kranium - My Man

Music

New Music: DJ Neptune feat. Mr Eazi & Konshens - Wangolo

Music

New Music: Vector - My Name

BN TV Music

L.A.X joins Chinasa Anukam in Episode 4 of “Is This Seat Taken?” Season 2

Music

New Music: j BOLD – Steps

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Promising Afrobeat and Afropop artist, James Ben Enwereji who goes by j BOLD has been on his grind for years, writing and doing backups for a good number of established and up and coming acts.

He made his debut back in 2011 with his then radio-favourite single “Love is in the Air” followed by a couple of other songs.

This new single “Steps”, is a classic inspirational and meditative tune and an essential track for every chill vibes playlist. First written as an every morning prayer to seek strength, winsome courage and God’s plan for the day and life ahead.

Listen to the track below:

Stream and download here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Learning to Discern Truth from Propaganda

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Understanding Depression, Society’s Silent Killer

Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | #BNShareYourHustle

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Early Detection of Glaucoma Can Help You Avoid Blindness

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin
css.php