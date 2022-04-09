New Music: j BOLD – Steps

Promising Afrobeat and Afropop artist, James Ben Enwereji who goes by j BOLD has been on his grind for years, writing and doing backups for a good number of established and up and coming acts.

He made his debut back in 2011 with his then radio-favourite single “Love is in the Air” followed by a couple of other songs.

This new single “Steps”, is a classic inspirational and meditative tune and an essential track for every chill vibes playlist. First written as an every morning prayer to seek strength, winsome courage and God’s plan for the day and life ahead.

Listen to the track below:

Stream and download here.