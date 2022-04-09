Preacher Mafioso drops music video for his latest single “Blended”

The premiere of the music video for “Blended” starring Lindsay Hennessey shows the versatile side of the Nigerian Born, American-based singer, Preacher Mafioso.

While the track showcases Preacher Mafioso’s trademark and vibrant Afropop sound with a vouge twist, the music video is exhilarating and sees him reimagined as a real gentleman.

Commenting on the video, Preacher Mafioso says; “The video for Blended is a special one, we had to go all out to film in the states, showing his true nature. Shoutout to Noma Abbe and his team for working tirelessly on set bringing this vision to life.”

Watch the video below: