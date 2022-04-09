Connect with us

Music

Preacher Mafioso drops music video for his latest single “Blended”

Music

New Music: j BOLD - Steps

Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Wizkid - BOJ's "Gbagada Express" Album is is Star Studded | See the Tracklist

Music

New Music: Bella Shmurda - Many Things

Music

New Music: Zoro - Winner

Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tems & Justin Beiber's Remix of "Essence" Gets Billboard Music Awards Nod

Music

New Music: Yemi Alade feat. Kranium - My Man

Music

New Music: DJ Neptune feat. Mr Eazi & Konshens - Wangolo

Music

New Music: Vector - My Name

BN TV Music

L.A.X joins Chinasa Anukam in Episode 4 of “Is This Seat Taken?” Season 2

Music

Preacher Mafioso drops music video for his latest single “Blended”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The premiere of the music video for “Blended” starring Lindsay Hennessey shows the versatile side of the Nigerian Born, American-based singer, Preacher Mafioso.

While the track showcases Preacher Mafioso’s trademark and vibrant Afropop sound with a vouge twist, the music video is exhilarating and sees him reimagined as a real gentleman.

Commenting on the video, Preacher Mafioso says; “The video for Blended is a special one, we had to go all out to film in the states, showing his true nature. Shoutout to Noma Abbe and his team for working tirelessly on set bringing this vision to life.”

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Learning to Discern Truth from Propaganda

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Understanding Depression, Society’s Silent Killer

Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | #BNShareYourHustle

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Early Detection of Glaucoma Can Help You Avoid Blindness

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin
css.php