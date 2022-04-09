Connect with us

Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Wizkid – BOJ’s “Gbagada Express” Album is is Star Studded | See the Tracklist

Published

52 mins ago

 on

BOJ teases his highly anticipated album “Gbagada Express” with the official tracklist.

The 16- track album features Wizkid, Fireboy DML, Shaybo, Buju, Fresh L, Darkovibes, Pretty Boy D-O, Kofi Jamar, Joey B, Moliy, Melissa, Teezee, Enny, Victony, Amaarae, Zamir, Davido, Mr Eazi, Obongjayar and Tiwa Savage.

Following “Botm” (2014), “#BOTM Deluxe” (2016), and “Magic” (2017), this will be his fourth album.

Check out the tracklist below:

