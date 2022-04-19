Nigerian Idol Season 7: The Top 7 Brought Their A-Game to the Live Show

It was a mix of emotions as Debby says goodbye to the competition.

Meanwhile, we meet the top 7 as they captivate their judges D’banj, Simi, and Obi Asika with an electrifying show in this episode of Nigerian Idol season 7.

***

Jordan: “Titanium” by David Guetta feat. Sia

Jordan performs David Guetta and Sia’s 2011 smash hit “Titanium” much to the delight of everyone around.

***

Banty: “Finesse” by Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B

Banty gives an amazing performance of the smash hit “Finesse” originally performed by Bruno Mars and Cardi B.

***

David Operah: “Wonderful” by Burna Boy

David Operah stands tall with his outstanding performance of Burna Boy’s smash hit “Wonderful”

***

Faith: “Koroba” by Tiwa Savage

Faith pays homage to Nigerian pop icon Tiwa Savage with an amazing performance of the single “Koroba” off Tiwa’s “Celia” album.

***

Progress: “Bang Bang” by Ariana Grande, Jessie J

Progress gives a banging performance to Jessie J and Ariana Grande’s top-charting hit “Bang Bang“.

***

Zadok: “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” By Whitney Houston

Zadok gives a stunning tribute to the late Whitney Houston with his outstanding performance of “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

***

Itohan: “Only Girl In The World” by Rihanna

Itohan made sure she was the only girl that mattered in her world when she performed Rihanna’s 2010 smash hit “Only Girl In The World.”