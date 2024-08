Faith and Joshua Are Set For The Aisle! See Their Stunning Pre-wedding Shoot

Love is such a beautiful phenomenon. Aside from experiencing it, it is also thrilling to witness. ūüėć

Faith¬†and¬†Joshua embark on their forever journey and are serving sweet doses of love with their pre-wedding shoot. They showed up looking super stylish, stealing everyone’s heart with their undeniable chemistry.¬† The serene and picturesque garden setting of their shoot perfectly captured the essence of their romance‚ÄĒsweet and warm. We can feel the love in their pre-wedding photos and undoubtedly these two are a match made in heaven!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

                                         

Credits

Bride: @imani.vera

Groom: @hungryjack_

Photography: @mesus.studios

Makeup: @___makeupmistress

Dress: @drenushaxharra

Men’s Wardrobe: @dolvini.bespokes