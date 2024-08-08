Faith and Joshua Are Set For The Aisle! See Their Stunning Pre-wedding Shoot

Love is such a beautiful phenomenon. Aside from experiencing it, it is also thrilling to witness. 😍

Faith and Joshua embark on their forever journey and are serving sweet doses of love with their pre-wedding shoot. They showed up looking super stylish, stealing everyone’s heart with their undeniable chemistry. The serene and picturesque garden setting of their shoot perfectly captured the essence of their romance—sweet and warm. We can feel the love in their pre-wedding photos and undoubtedly these two are a match made in heaven!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Bride: @imani.vera

Groom: @hungryjack_

Photography: @mesus.studios

Makeup: @___makeupmistress

Dress: @drenushaxharra

Men’s Wardrobe: @dolvini.bespokes