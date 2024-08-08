Connect with us

Faith and Joshua Are Set For The Aisle! See Their Stunning Pre-wedding Shoot

A Zoom Meeting Set the Pace For Oge and Nari's Sweet Journey

Veekee James Unravels the Magic Behind Dimma Umeh’s Igbo Bridal Look | WATCH

Omowunmi and Taiwo Went From Being Gym Buddies to Lovers!

All Thanks to an Aunt Who Did The Matchmaking, Aisha and Malik Get to #Taitheknot

Ugo Shot His Shot With Brenda Till He Got a 'Yes!'

Chiamaka & Toks are on a Forever Journey and It all Began on Facebook!

Dive Into a Weekend of Love and Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Toluwani and Luke Are on a Journey of Bliss! Enjoy Their Wedding Video

Thanks To a Mutual Friend, Krystle and Chidozie are On to Forever!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Love is such a beautiful phenomenon. Aside from experiencing it, it is also thrilling to witness. 😍

Faith and Joshua embark on their forever journey and are serving sweet doses of love with their pre-wedding shoot. They showed up looking super stylish, stealing everyone’s heart with their undeniable chemistry.  The serene and picturesque garden setting of their shoot perfectly captured the essence of their romance—sweet and warm. We can feel the love in their pre-wedding photos and undoubtedly these two are a match made in heaven!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

                     

Credits

Bride@imani.vera
Groom@hungryjack_
Photography@mesus.studios
Makeup@___makeupmistress
Dress@drenushaxharra
Men’s Wardrobe@dolvini.bespokes

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
