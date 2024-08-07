A Zoom Meeting Set the Pace For Oge and Nari’s Sweet Journey

Connect with us

Every love story has a beginning. For Oge and Nari, it all began after a Zoom meeting at work four years ago. 😍

Nari spotted the beautiful Oge, slid into her DMs, and captured her heart… talk about a tactical man. Now, they are set for a lifetime of bliss, and we are super stoked for them. They are serving us multiple doses of sweetness with their pre-wedding shoot and we can’t get enough. Each frame radiates warmth and love and you can tell that they are totally smitten.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Oge:

Amid our busy corporate lives, our love story began in December 2020, despite the pandemic keeping us miles apart, in two different states. Nari first noticed me during a virtual departmental meeting. A simple work message on Zoom turned into friendly chats on WhatsApp, eventually leading to a memorable dinner during his next visit to Lagos, where I worked. Over 18 months, our bond grew stronger, with Nari often mentoring me. Our interactions were sporadic but meaningful. Everything changed in July 2022 when he invited me to be his date at an Awards event at the last minute.

 

His gentlemanly and caring behaviour made me realise my feelings for him. A month later, while on an offshore assignment, Nari confessed his feelings. Our conversation revealed a mutual desire to be together. By October 2022, he officially asked me to be his girlfriend over Sunday brunch, marking the beginning of our unique love story.

             

Credits

Bride @cocovalerie
Planner @elithan_events
Photography @officialbigdealweddings | @bigdealoflagos
Makeup @kandybeatinc
Hair @tosinelizabeth_
Reels @officialbigdealweddings
Outfits @ateni.ng

 

