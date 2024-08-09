Bask in The Thrills of Love & Culture With Erinma and Agbai’s Igbo Trad

No matter how many times we get to see weddings, we can never get tired of the magic they bring. Erinma and Agbai had their Igbo traditional wedding, and it was a blast.

From the vibrant attires to the lively music and rich display of culture, every moment was filled with joy and beauty. They carried out the traditional rites after which they were pronounce husband and wife. It was so lovely to see this beautiful blend of love and culture. Their chemistry was unmistakable and wedding video will certainly add beautiful colours to your day!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography and Photography: @maxwelljennings