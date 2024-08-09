Connect with us

Bask in The Thrills of Love & Culture With Erinma and Agbai's Igbo Trad

Faith and Joshua Are Set For The Aisle! See Their Stunning Pre-wedding Shoot

A Zoom Meeting Set the Pace For Oge and Nari's Sweet Journey

Veekee James Unravels the Magic Behind Dimma Umeh’s Igbo Bridal Look | WATCH

Omowunmi and Taiwo Went From Being Gym Buddies to Lovers!

All Thanks to an Aunt Who Did The Matchmaking, Aisha and Malik Get to #Taitheknot

Ugo Shot His Shot With Brenda Till He Got a 'Yes!'

Chiamaka & Toks are on a Forever Journey and It all Began on Facebook!

Dive Into a Weekend of Love and Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Toluwani and Luke Are on a Journey of Bliss! Enjoy Their Wedding Video

No matter how many times we get to see weddings, we can never get tired of the magic they bring. Erinma and Agbai had their Igbo traditional wedding, and it was a blast.

From the vibrant attires to the lively music and rich display of culture, every moment was filled with joy and beauty. They carried out the traditional rites after which they were pronounce husband and wife. It was so lovely to see this beautiful blend of love and culture. Their chemistry was unmistakable and wedding video will certainly add beautiful colours to your day!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

 

Credits

Videography and Photography@maxwelljennings

E-mail: [email protected]

