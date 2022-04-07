Connect with us

Inspired News

Nigeria's Tope Awotona of Calendly is 1 of 2 Black Tech Billionaires in the U.S & the Cover Personality on Forbes' 36th Annual Billionaires Issue 👏🏾

Inspired News

This 12-Year Old didn't Like the Way Teachers were Treated, so She Wrote a Novel About it to Cause a Change

Events Inspired

The Lord's Achievers Awards 2022 was all about Celebrating 'The Bold and Audacious' | See Full List of Winners

Career Inspired

Tony Elumelu receives TIME100 Impact Award for promoting business leadership and entrepreneurship across Africa

Features Inspired Living

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Enjoy Your Here and Now

Inspired

Woman of Guinness, Tosin Olaseinde fights all the Odds to bring Financial Literacy to Thousands

Inspired News

This South African mother & daughter found a way to keep children away from crime and drugs through dance

Inspired

Woman of Guinness, Lady Anthonia Okeke believes Women can have it all

Inspired

Meet Adaeze Eche-George, the Excellence driven Woman behind ‘Roots to Skin’

Inspired

Woman of Guinness, Tosin Akingba fights Gender Bias using Art

Inspired

Nigeria’s Tope Awotona of Calendly is 1 of 2 Black Tech Billionaires in the U.S & the Cover Personality on Forbes’ 36th Annual Billionaires Issue 👏🏾

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On the cover of the 36th edition of Forbes’ Billionaires Issue this year is Nigeria-born Tope Awotona, the founder of Calendly, the scheduling app that is now worth $3 billion. Last year alone, Calendly made $100 million in revenue, double what it booked the previous year.

Awotona started the company in 2013, putting in his $200,000 live savings in it. “It could’ve gone really badly,” Awotona told ForbesAmy Feldman. “With my previous businesses, I hedged my bets a little bit and gave myself a way out. With Calendly I flew into a war zone and put in every cent I had. If you’re going to do something, you have to go all in,” he added.

Today, his majority stake is worth $1.4 billion, according to Forbes. This is after the 10% discount that Forbes applies to shares of all private companies. This makes Awotona just one of two Black tech billionaires in the United States.

David Cummings, founder of Atlanta Ventures, who led a $550,000 seed investment in Calendly seven years ago, opined that “Tope could be the most successful African-American tech entrepreneur of his generation.”

Awotona spent the first 15 years of his life in Nigeria, and moved to Atlanta with his family in 1996. He started out studying computer science at the University of Georgia, then he switched to business and management information: “I loved coding, but it was too monotonous. I’m probably too extroverted to be a coder,” he said.

Afterwards, Awotona sold software for tech companies before venturing into entrepreneurship: he started a dating website; a business that sold projectors; and another business where he sold garden tools. “All three were flops,” the Forbes report said.

The idea to start Calendly came from Awotona’s frustration trying to set up meetings as a salesman. “The obvious idea to me was that scheduling is broken,” Awotona said. He then launched the company from Atlanta Tech Village, a co-working hub for entrepreneurs. Today, the 424-person company works fully remote, a move Awotona made last summer.

Calendly is free for individual users, but costs corporations around $25 per user per month. “Employees sing the praises of our product to their higher-ups and it bubbles up. That’s the Trojan horse of how we get into companies,” Awotona told Forbes.

Beyond scheduling meetings, Awotona is adding features to help people manage meetings before and after they occur.

“The opportunity to make each meeting efficient and achieve its stated purpose is what we’re about. We see scheduling as an opportunity to set the meeting up for success—how you schedule the meeting, simplified preparation and follow-up. That is our grand vision,” Awotona said.

Watch his story below:

Photo Credit: Jamel Toppin for Forbes

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Understanding Depression, Society’s Silent Killer

Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | #BNShareYourHustle

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Early Detection of Glaucoma Can Help You Avoid Blindness

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin

Farida Yahya: Why Founders Should Renegotiate the Psychological Contract with Their Team
css.php