Make This Simple Yamarita & Pepper Sauce Recipe with Zeelicious Foods

Winifred Nwania of Zeelicious Foods has returned to her YouTube channel with a new episode of her food tutorial.

In this vlog, she shows how to make a simple yamarita and pepper sauce recipe. Click here for the instructions.

Here’s what you will need:

For the Yamarita

1/2 tuber of a medium size yam

2 eggs

3 tablespoon flour

salt to taste

Vegetable oil for deep frying

For the sweet chill sauce

1 large red bell pepper

1 large green bell pepper

3 fresh chili peppers

5 large chilli bell peppers (Tatashe)

5 small fresh tomatoes

2 medium onion bulbs

2 garlic cloves

1/4 teaspoon grated ginger

1/2 cup veg oil

2 seasoning cubes

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon ground chili pepper

salt to taste

Watch the vlog below: