Make This Simple Yamarita & Pepper Sauce Recipe with Zeelicious Foods
Winifred Nwania of Zeelicious Foods has returned to her YouTube channel with a new episode of her food tutorial.
In this vlog, she shows how to make a simple yamarita and pepper sauce recipe. Click here for the instructions.
Here’s what you will need:
For the Yamarita
1/2 tuber of a medium size yam
2 eggs
3 tablespoon flour
salt to taste
Vegetable oil for deep frying
For the sweet chill sauce
1 large red bell pepper
1 large green bell pepper
3 fresh chili peppers
5 large chilli bell peppers (Tatashe)
5 small fresh tomatoes
2 medium onion bulbs
2 garlic cloves
1/4 teaspoon grated ginger
1/2 cup veg oil
2 seasoning cubes
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
1/4 teaspoon thyme
1 teaspoon ground chili pepper
salt to taste
Watch the vlog below: