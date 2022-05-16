Connect with us

Burna Boy Made his #BBMAs Debut With Electrifying Performance of “Last Last” & “Kilometre”

Published

7 hours ago

 on

If you described Burna Boy’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards which was held on May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, as ‘Electrifying’, you wouldn’t be wrong.

While performing two of his hit songs from his latest album; “Love, Damini”, the international artist had the crowd on their feet, cheering him on and moving to the beat. What a remarkable sight to behold.

The Grammy Award winner is making history in the industry and we couldn’t be more proud!!

Watch Full Performance here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billboard Music Awards (@bbmas)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

