Ify’s Kitchen is back with a new food tutorial and in this episode, she’s showing how to make Nigerian salad.

She says, “This Nigerian salad is so so good that you won’t stop eating it. my Nigerian salad is rice in texture and flavour. No party is complete without this Nigerian salad.”

Ingredients

Cabbage

Lettuce

Potato

Cucumber

Sweet Corn

Tomatoes

Hard-boiled Eggs

Baked Beans

Spring Onions

Watch the vlog below: