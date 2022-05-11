Connect with us

Ini Dima-Okojie & Mimi Onalaja Talk About Their Blossoming Friendship on Netflix’s Peas In a Pod

New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Ty Dolla $ign - One Woman

New Video: Ladipoe feat. Rema - Afro Jigga

Watch the Trailer for "Rise" the Movie Based on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Life

BN Cuisine: Toddler Friendly Potato Frittata by Ify’s Kitchen

Try this Dobby's Signature Hibiscus Milk Drink For Maximum Refreshment

Phyno Lets Us in On What he Does Backstage Before a Show on GRAMMY.com's Herbal Tea & White Sofas

And it's Down to Three Contestants - Watch Highlights from the Recent Episode of "Nigerian Idol" Season 7

"It's that feeling like you found your best friend" - Temi Otedola on What Makes Fiancé Mr Eazi So Special

See the Emotional Moment Adebayo Salami 'Oga Bello' Got Surprised with an SUV for His 70th Birthday

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Could they be the inspiration behind the highly recommended Netflix series Blood Sisters? Minus the blood of course!

One of your favorite BFFs give an inside scoop of their forever friendship which has been waxing strong for almost two decades!

Star actresses Ini Dima-Okojie and Mimi Onalaja take us inside their beautiful friendship and sister solidarity on Peas in a Pod with hosts Gbemi and Toolz.

Watch video here

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

