Try this Dobby’s Signature Hibiscus Milk Drink For Maximum Refreshment

After a hectic day, you may want to unwind with a refreshing drink. You don’t always have to opt for soda or alcohol, the Hibiscus Milk Drink is a delicious option that would have you feeling no regrets (if you are sticking strictly to the healthy path).

With just 4 ingredients, the Hibiscus Milk Drink should be everyone’s serving in place of some soda from time to time.

You would need:

Hibiscus Drink (Zobo)

Ice cubes

Honey

Milk

It is as simple as adding all the ingredients together and stirring till perfectly mixed. The remarkable color that emerges from this combination is also worthy of mention as you would definitely feel like you’ve mixed yourself a secret elixir.