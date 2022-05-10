BN TV
Phyno Lets Us in On What he Does Backstage Before a Show on GRAMMY.com’s Herbal Tea & White Sofas
Do you think your favourite celebrities have backstage jitters before a performance?
Maybe not.
Phyno keeps his cool and vibes 100%. The vibe even rubs off on the crowd! Making an unforgettable entrance and keeping energy positive for the fans is top of this artist’s priorities when it comes to performances. He’s all about making each moment for his fans. You just have to love Pyhno.
Watch below: