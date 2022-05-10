And it’s Down to Three Contestants – Watch Highlights from the Recent Episode of “Nigerian Idol” Season 7

Connect with us

In this episode of “Nigerian Idol” season 7, Jordan says goodbye to the competition and we meet the top 3 contestants — Banty, Progress and Zadok— as they give judges Simi, D’banj and Obi Asika guest judges another round of energetic performances.

Watch the performances below:

Banty: “I Wanna Be Down” by Brandy 

Banty performs the 1994 hit “I Wanna Be Down” by Brandy. The song is the debut single by Brandy from her self-titled debut album.

Banty: “Listen’ by Beyonce”

Banty gives a heartwarming performance of “Listen“, an original soundtrack from the movie “Dreamgirls” originally performed by Beyonce.

***

Jordan: “Grenade” by Bruno Mars 

Jordan goes all out in his performance of “Grenade” by Bruno Mars. The song was released in 2010 as part of Bruno’s album “Doo-Wops & Hooligans.”

***

Zadok: “I’ll Make Love To You” by Boyz II Men  

Zadok will also toe the line of his colleagues as he performs “I’ll Make Love To You” by Boyz II Men.

Zadok: “And I Am Telling You” by JH 

Zadok will also be performing a song from the musical “Dreamgirls”. This time he will take on the vocally tasking solo “And I Am Telling You“.

***

Progress: “I Will Alway Love You” by Whitney Houston

Progress takes on the great Whitney Houston as performs her version of “I Will Always Love You“. Originally written in 1973 by country singer Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston 1992 decided to rearrange it as a soul ballad.

Progress: “Swear It Again” by Westlife

Also going the boy-band route is Progress who performs “Swear it Again” by Irish boy-band Westlife.

***

Duets

Zadok and Jordan give a fantastic performance of “Peru” by Fireboy DML featuring Ed Sheeran.

Banty and Progress are all about the good vibes as they perform Wizkid’s “Essence” featuring Tems.

