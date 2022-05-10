New Music: WhiteLion – Gboju

WhiteLion has released a brand new single titled “Gboju“.

Born Stephen Chibuike Igbokwe, WhiteLion has successfully carved a niche for himself with his unique sound and delivery.

Under his own imprint — White Lion Empire, he has churned out hits like “Open & Close“, “Drip Up“, “Hustle“, and “Phezulu” featuring Nobantu Vilakazi and Yumbs.

“Gboju” comes after WhiteLion had a good run with “Pesin Pesin” featuring the talented Wande Coal.

“Gboju’ is yet another amazing single, set to keep us on our feet. Its blend of Yoruba Fuji fusion is one thing WhiteLion is confident will catch the attention of music lovers.

Listen below:

Stream the track here.