Tems Makes History as Future's Single "Wait For U" Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

New Video: Young Jonn feat. Davido - Dada (Remix)

New EP: Victony - Outlaw

New Music: Lyta - Flex

New Music: Cobhams Asuquo feat. Bella Shmurda & Patoranking - Jah Eli Jah

New Video: Diamond Platnumz feat. Adekunle Gold - Sona

Fans Think A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Tied the Knot in "D.M.B." Music Video

New Video: Rema - Are You There?

Watch Zlatan's Live Performance of "Money" & "Ale Yi" on Glitch Africa's Takeoff Session

New Music: Kizz Daniel feat. Tekno - Buga

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @deeds_art

If you needed a reminder that Afrobeat stars are still exploding in the biggest music market in the world, Future‘s collaboration with Drake and Tems on “Wait For U,” which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, should be enough.

 

“Wait For U” debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. The song marks Future’s second Hot 100 – and his first as the main singer. It’s Drake’s tenth No. 1 and Tems’ first.

Wizkid‘s popular afrobeat anthem “Essence” featuring Tems reached the Billboard top 10 chart last year, becoming the first Nigerian song to do so.

“Wait For U” was released on April 29 on Future’s album I Never Liked You via Freebandz/Epic Records, and its official video premiered on May 5. The song is the 1,137th No. 1 in the Hot 100’s 63-year history, and the 61st to debut at the top.

Related Topics:

