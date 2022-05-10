Tems Makes History as Future’s Single “Wait For U” Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

If you needed a reminder that Afrobeat stars are still exploding in the biggest music market in the world, Future‘s collaboration with Drake and Tems on “Wait For U,” which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, should be enough.

“Wait For U” debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. The song marks Future’s second Hot 100 – and his first as the main singer. It’s Drake’s tenth No. 1 and Tems’ first.

.@temsbaby becomes the first Nigerian artist in history to debut at #1 on the Hot 100. — chart data (@chartdata) May 9, 2022

Wizkid‘s popular afrobeat anthem “Essence” featuring Tems reached the Billboard top 10 chart last year, becoming the first Nigerian song to do so.

“Wait For U” was released on April 29 on Future’s album I Never Liked You via Freebandz/Epic Records, and its official video premiered on May 5. The song is the 1,137th No. 1 in the Hot 100’s 63-year history, and the 61st to debut at the top.