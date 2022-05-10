See the Emotional Moment Adebayo Salami ‘Oga Bello’ Got Surprised with an SUV for His 70th Birthday

Nollywood veteran Adebayo Salami‘s 70th birthday celebration is already one for the books.

The star, who turned 70 recently, got quite a surprise from his children.

In a clip shared on Instagram by Nollywood actor and producer, Femi Adebayo, Oga Bello appears to be in awe as his family and friends gather to present him with a brand new SUV. He suddenly breaks down in tears at the surprise.

“I’ve always known my Dad to be a disciplinarian … My Daddy never cries but today, he couldn’t hold the emotions… I couldn’t also hold mine honestly. I’m so grateful to Almighty God that Daddy could see this day and he made it possible for us to deliver this gift. Happy 70th Daddy, we love you,” Femi Adebayo captioned the post.

Watch the video below: