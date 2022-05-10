Connect with us

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

See the Emotional Moment Adebayo Salami 'Oga Bello' Got Surprised with an SUV for His 70th Birthday

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

"It's that feeling like you found your best friend" - Temi Otedola on What Makes Fiancé Mr Eazi So Special

BN TV

BN Cuisine: You Should Try this Groundnut Soup Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV

Nse Ikpe-Etim talks Societal Expectations, Depression & Adoption on #WithChude

BN TV

Watch Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Get Ready for the MET Gala

BN TV Living

Newborn and Toddler Stage: Watch Episode 3 of Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman's "Due Parenting Podcast"

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Recipe for the Perfect Fried Barracuda Fish

BN TV Relationships

"Are You a Bread Crumber?" - Toke Makinwa is Back with Another Exciting Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

New Video: Young Jonn feat. Davido - Dada (Remix)

BN TV

Faith, Growth & Healing... Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal takes us through it all on "Tea with Tay"

BN TV

See the Emotional Moment Adebayo Salami ‘Oga Bello’ Got Surprised with an SUV for His 70th Birthday

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nollywood veteran Adebayo Salami‘s 70th birthday celebration is already one for the books.

The star, who turned 70 recently, got quite a surprise from his children.

In a clip shared on Instagram by Nollywood actor and producer, Femi Adebayo, Oga Bello appears to be in awe as his family and friends gather to present him with a brand new SUV. He suddenly breaks down in tears at the surprise.

“I’ve always known my Dad to be a disciplinarian … My Daddy never cries but today, he couldn’t hold the emotions… I couldn’t also hold mine honestly. I’m so grateful to Almighty God that Daddy could see this day and he made it possible for us to deliver this gift. Happy 70th Daddy, we love you,” Femi Adebayo captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Mistakes People Make With Daily Affirmations

The Art Markets in Abuja are a Trip Through Space, Time & Identity

Mfonobong Inyang: The Dangerous Dance Between Bad Public Policies and Private Business Models

Comet Nwosu: Is Our Resistance to Pain and Suffering the Reason We Are Stuck?

Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa: Reflections From a Decade In Marriage
css.php