Connect with us

BN TV

BN Cuisine: You Should Try this Groundnut Soup Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

"It's that feeling like you found your best friend" - Temi Otedola on What Makes Fiancé Mr Eazi So Special

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

See the Emotional Moment Adebayo Salami 'Oga Bello' Got Surprised with an SUV for His 70th Birthday

BN TV

Nse Ikpe-Etim talks Societal Expectations, Depression & Adoption on #WithChude

BN TV

Watch Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Get Ready for the MET Gala

BN TV Living

Newborn and Toddler Stage: Watch Episode 3 of Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman's "Due Parenting Podcast"

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Recipe for the Perfect Fried Barracuda Fish

BN TV Relationships

"Are You a Bread Crumber?" - Toke Makinwa is Back with Another Exciting Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

New Video: Young Jonn feat. Davido - Dada (Remix)

BN TV

Faith, Growth & Healing... Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal takes us through it all on "Tea with Tay"

BN TV

BN Cuisine: You Should Try this Groundnut Soup Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

Published

4 hours ago

 on

If you have ever cringed at the thought of meals you might be unfamiliar with, we are here advocating for lunch time heroes and are set to change your perspective. This video from Diary of a Kitchen Lover will definitely awaken your taste buds and have you looking at the Nigerian Delicacy in a whole new light! 

This native meal of the Edo tribe in Nigeria is definitely one of a kind and will have your taste buds screaming with joy. It gets better as the meal is easy to prepare and would serve as great lunch option for you and yours.

You’ll need 

  • Roasted Groundnuts
  • Tatashe (Red Bell Pepper)
  • Rodo (Chilli Pepper)
  • Shombo (Fresh Cayenne Pepper)
  • Onions 
  • Crayfish powder
  • Dried Prawns (Optional)
  • Desired animal protein

First, bring your roasted groundnut seeds, onions and peppers to a blend using a blender. Of course, add some water to bring ingredients to a smooth consistency. Next, heat the mixture in a nonstick pot and add some meat stock (it is advised that you prep your animal protein beforehand to make the process easier). 

Follow through with some crayfish powder, dried fish and the animal protein. Don’t forget to add the right amounts of seasoning and some palm oil. 

Allow the mixture time on the stove to simmer. 

You can always opt for another form of swallow, but if you are one for quick and easy meal preparations, then garri is still your best bet.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Mistakes People Make With Daily Affirmations

The Art Markets in Abuja are a Trip Through Space, Time & Identity

Mfonobong Inyang: The Dangerous Dance Between Bad Public Policies and Private Business Models

Comet Nwosu: Is Our Resistance to Pain and Suffering the Reason We Are Stuck?

Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa: Reflections From a Decade In Marriage
css.php