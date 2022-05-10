BN Cuisine: You Should Try this Groundnut Soup Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

If you have ever cringed at the thought of meals you might be unfamiliar with, we are here advocating for lunch time heroes and are set to change your perspective. This video from Diary of a Kitchen Lover will definitely awaken your taste buds and have you looking at the Nigerian Delicacy in a whole new light!

This native meal of the Edo tribe in Nigeria is definitely one of a kind and will have your taste buds screaming with joy. It gets better as the meal is easy to prepare and would serve as great lunch option for you and yours.

You’ll need

Roasted Groundnuts

Tatashe (Red Bell Pepper)

Rodo (Chilli Pepper)

Shombo (Fresh Cayenne Pepper)

Onions

Crayfish powder

Dried Prawns (Optional)

Desired animal protein

First, bring your roasted groundnut seeds, onions and peppers to a blend using a blender. Of course, add some water to bring ingredients to a smooth consistency. Next, heat the mixture in a nonstick pot and add some meat stock (it is advised that you prep your animal protein beforehand to make the process easier).

Follow through with some crayfish powder, dried fish and the animal protein. Don’t forget to add the right amounts of seasoning and some palm oil.

Allow the mixture time on the stove to simmer.

You can always opt for another form of swallow, but if you are one for quick and easy meal preparations, then garri is still your best bet.

Watch the video below: