Nse Ikpe-Etim talks Societal Expectations, Depression & Adoption on #WithChude

Being famous has its perks, but how do you keep it real and handle life’s setbacks in front of a scrutinising audience?

Nse Ikpe-Etim, award winning Nigerian actress opens up about depression as an aftermath of societal expectations and living up to every one of these expections especially while you are in the public eye.

In this exclusive interview with Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude, the movie star talks about relatable feelings that one might experience in the state of depression.

Accepting what you cannot change and making the best out of every situation is the way to go for her, and should definitely be a perspective we should hold when dealing with the lemons life might throw every now and then. While lightly talking about a health condition which may have slowed down her parenting expectations, she points out how her husband Clifford had been supportive all through.

While it is true that the delayed parenting expectations took a negative toll on the actress as she admits to feeling inadequate at some point, it is beautiful to see how well she has held her head up. She states that no condition makes any individual less than they actually are.

Having the right partner who would go through every step with her (as expected) made all the difference.

