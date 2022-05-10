Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

"It's that feeling like you found your best friend" - Temi Otedola on What Makes Fiancé Mr Eazi So Special

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

See the Emotional Moment Adebayo Salami 'Oga Bello' Got Surprised with an SUV for His 70th Birthday

BN TV

BN Cuisine: You Should Try this Groundnut Soup Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV

Nse Ikpe-Etim talks Societal Expectations, Depression & Adoption on #WithChude

BN TV

Watch Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Get Ready for the MET Gala

BN TV Living

Newborn and Toddler Stage: Watch Episode 3 of Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman's "Due Parenting Podcast"

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Recipe for the Perfect Fried Barracuda Fish

BN TV Relationships

"Are You a Bread Crumber?" - Toke Makinwa is Back with Another Exciting Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

New Video: Young Jonn feat. Davido - Dada (Remix)

BN TV

Faith, Growth & Healing... Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal takes us through it all on "Tea with Tay"

BN TV

“It’s that feeling like you found your best friend” – Temi Otedola on What Makes Fiancé Mr Eazi So Special

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Temi Otedola is in love, and she has the smile to prove it.

The “Citation” actress was a guest on The Beat 99.9 “Drive Time” show hosted by Bibi Raii and Tosan Keke and talked about her acting career, love life, her big sister Cuppy being an inspiration, and her recent feature in Niyi Akinmolayan‘s film “The Man For The Job.”

When asked how she knew Mr Eazi, her music star fiancé, was the one, she blushed and claimed it was because of the feelings and sense of peace she felt about him. Temi went on to say that it was a feeling of home.

It’s not even something about him, I think it’s just a feeling or a sense of peace I can’t feel with anyone else. Feeling like you found your best friend, your person, your soulmate. I don’t know how to describe it, it’s home.

On how she feels being a fianceé, she says:

It’s a very nice feeling. So not like proposal cloud 9 which is very nice. I feel like before you start planning for the wedding you can just enjoy being engaged.

On the guest list,

We’ve decided we’re just going to sell tickets. Because if we are just going to have 10 thousand people, we may as well get a bag. It’s a hundred thousand naira each.

Watch the interview below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Mistakes People Make With Daily Affirmations

The Art Markets in Abuja are a Trip Through Space, Time & Identity

Mfonobong Inyang: The Dangerous Dance Between Bad Public Policies and Private Business Models

Comet Nwosu: Is Our Resistance to Pain and Suffering the Reason We Are Stuck?

Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa: Reflections From a Decade In Marriage
css.php