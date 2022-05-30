Catch all the Feels of Lisa & Rachid’s Mirror-themed Ivorian Civil Wedding

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Celebrating love can never go out of style. “Happy ever afters” have always been known to bring smiles to our faces and today is no exception. Lisa and Rachid are giving us another fairytale to drool over and we’re basking in it!

The Ivorian couple found love in each other’s arms. Now, about 4 years after their first meeting, they’ve taken that love down forever lane. And they did so in grand style! After hosting their friends and family for a wedding brunch by the seaside, they went on to exchange their vows in a beautiful civil wedding ceremony.

Under a mirror-themed, breathtaking ambience, Lisa and Rachid had the love and great vibes of a few friends and family. They also had music stars to serenade them as the celebration continued. From the civil ceremony to the reception and after-party… The #Seralli2022 wedding was so many shades of turnt and you certainly want to get all the feels.

Enjoy their beautiful wedding photos and love story below.

How We Met
By the couple, Lisa & Rachid:

We met In December 2017. Soon after, love got the better of us. So, in March of the following year, we began our relationship. Inseparable – this is how our friends name us because ever since our meeting, it is impossible to see one without the other. 4 years later, we said yes to forever with each other, and celebrated our union under a beautiful mirror theme.

Here comes the bride…

Credits

Photography @focusnblur
Videography @rippleeffectgh
Makeup @claudia_tiacoh
Decor @designedbyjr_
Lightning & Effects @highendghana | @magnificat_event
Cocktail @themobilebar 

