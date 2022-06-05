Chef Lola’s Shakshouka Recipe is Definitely Worth Trying

Connect with us

You’ll love Chef Lola‘s easy to make delicious and yummy looking egg recipe called Shakshouka.

Shakshouka is a Maghrebi dish of eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion and garlic, commonly spiced with cumin, paprika and cayenne pepper

Ingredients:
3 tablespoons oil
1 large onion chopped
2 green peppers chopped
3 cloves garlic
1½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon cumin
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
28 ounces crushed tomatoes (Canned)
½ cup tomato sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
6 large eggs
¼ cup fresh parsley or cilantro chopped

