BN TV
Chef Lola’s Shakshouka Recipe is Definitely Worth Trying
You’ll love Chef Lola‘s easy to make delicious and yummy looking egg recipe called Shakshouka.
Shakshouka is a Maghrebi dish of eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion and garlic, commonly spiced with cumin, paprika and cayenne pepper
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons oil
1 large onion chopped
2 green peppers chopped
3 cloves garlic
1½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon cumin
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
28 ounces crushed tomatoes (Canned)
½ cup tomato sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
6 large eggs
¼ cup fresh parsley or cilantro chopped
Watch the vlog below: