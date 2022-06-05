Chef Lola’s Shakshouka Recipe is Definitely Worth Trying

You’ll love Chef Lola‘s easy to make delicious and yummy looking egg recipe called Shakshouka.

Shakshouka is a Maghrebi dish of eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion and garlic, commonly spiced with cumin, paprika and cayenne pepper

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons oil

1 large onion chopped

2 green peppers chopped

3 cloves garlic

1½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

28 ounces crushed tomatoes (Canned)

½ cup tomato sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

6 large eggs

¼ cup fresh parsley or cilantro chopped

Watch the vlog below: