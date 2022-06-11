BN TV
Learn How To Prepare Chicken Pasta Bake From Sisi Yemmie
If you love good pasta, you should try this Chicken Pasta Bake from Sisi Yemmie’s kitchen.
The chicken-baked pasta recipe is a flavorful meal that is filled with chunks of chicken, and vegetables. It would be a great addition to that family dinner you’re probably planning on.
Here’s what you would need:
Pasta
Red and Green bell peppers
Chopped onions, garlic, and ginger
Scotch bonnet
Tomato puree
Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Chicken breast
Pepper mix (Tomato, tatashe, and onions)
Watch the preparation video below: