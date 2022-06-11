Learn How To Prepare Chicken Pasta Bake From Sisi Yemmie

If you love good pasta, you should try this Chicken Pasta Bake from Sisi Yemmie’s kitchen.

The chicken-baked pasta recipe is a flavorful meal that is filled with chunks of chicken, and vegetables. It would be a great addition to that family dinner you’re probably planning on.

Here’s what you would need:

Pasta

Red and Green bell peppers

Chopped onions, garlic, and ginger

Scotch bonnet

Tomato puree

Parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Chicken breast

Pepper mix (Tomato, tatashe, and onions)

Watch the preparation video below: