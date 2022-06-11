Try Out Jambalaya Pasta With Shrimps, Chicken & Sausage Chef Lola’s Style



“Jambalaya” is an American creole and cajun rice dish that consists mainly of meat and mixed vegetables. The most prevalent component in a Jambalaya meal is rice. However, in this recipe, Jambalaya is made with pasta.

In this video, Chef Lola shows how to make Jambalaya pasta with shrimp, chicken, and sausage. It is a colorful meal that is bursting with a ton of flavors. If this sounds like something you would like to try, here is what you would need:

1 pound pasta fettuccine

1lb chicken breast

½ lb shrimp

½ lb sausage sliced into half-inch-thick pieces

2 tbsp cajun spice

4 tbsp olive oil

¾ cup (120g) onion

3 cloves of minced garlic

1 bay leaf

1 medium diced tomato

8 ounces tomato sauce

½ tsp red pepper flakes or cayenne powder

½ cup of diced red and green bell pepper

½ tsp thyme

1 tsp oregano

1 cup chicken broth

Salt and pepper

The jambalaya pasta is made within 30-40 minutes.

Watch the video for preparation steps