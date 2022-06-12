Connect with us

Living

Chizi Duru's Morning Routine Is Basically A Lesson In Everyday Self-Care

BN TV Living

Try Out Jambalaya Pasta With Shrimps, Chicken & Sausage Chef Lola’s Style

BN TV Living

Learn How To Prepare Chicken Pasta Bake From Sisi Yemmie

Features Inspired Living

Jessica Ireju: The Unusual Things I Am Grateful For in My Twenties

BN TV Living

Take Your Baked Beans to Another Level with Sisi Yemmie's Recipe

Features Living

Kehinde Egbanubi: Is Life Keeping You Hidden?

Living

A Psychotherapist’s 5 Tips to Protect Yourself from the Effects of Constant Sad News

Features Living Scoop

Food Blogger Yasmine Fofana wants Africa to be the Go-To for Foodies

BN TV Living

Chef Lola’s Shakshouka Recipe is Definitely Worth Trying

BN TV Living

A Super Yummy Recipe for Egusi Soup, Courtesy of Ify's Kitchen

Living

Chizi Duru’s Morning Routine Is Basically A Lesson In Everyday Self-Care

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Beauty vlogger Chizi Duru is out with a new video on her channel, and in this new video, she takes us through her morning routine. From waking up early to exercising, eating healthy and a refreshing skincare routine. If you are looking to cultivate healthy habits, watch the video below.

She wrote on her channel:

Hey guys! I wanted to share my 6 am morning routine. I usually start my days at 7, but I am trying out a 6 am routine because well… I need more time in the day! These are things I incorporate into my morning routine that have helped me stay healthy, prioritize my mental health, be productive and reduce any anxiety! Hope you enjoy 🙂

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Oghogho Osayimwen: Have You Activated the Japa Dream?

Adedamola Adedayo: With “Jah Eli Jah”, Cobhams Has Decided Against the Businesslike Models of His Previous Records

Join the 1K4Sickle Campaign to Help DonateNG Raise 2 Million Naira For Sickle Cell Warriors

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Win People’s Trust

Jessica Ireju: The Unusual Things I Am Grateful For in My Twenties
css.php