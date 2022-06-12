Chizi Duru’s Morning Routine Is Basically A Lesson In Everyday Self-Care

Beauty vlogger Chizi Duru is out with a new video on her channel, and in this new video, she takes us through her morning routine. From waking up early to exercising, eating healthy and a refreshing skincare routine. If you are looking to cultivate healthy habits, watch the video below.

She wrote on her channel:

Hey guys! I wanted to share my 6 am morning routine. I usually start my days at 7, but I am trying out a 6 am routine because well… I need more time in the day! These are things I incorporate into my morning routine that have helped me stay healthy, prioritize my mental health, be productive and reduce any anxiety! Hope you enjoy 🙂

