Hi BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami (@just_aminat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Powede Eniola Awujo (@powedeawujo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chizi Duru (@chiziduru)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Olaoye (@toniolaoye1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIMMA UMEH (@dimmaumeh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Kendi🇰🇪 (@justjoykendi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIMBERLY (FASHION INSPO) (@stylingwithkimberly)

That wraps it up for Issue 196!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue, tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!