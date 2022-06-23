Davido’s Latest Looks prove He’s a Street Style Maven!

Mega afro-pop star Davido is one to make a huge and extravagant appearance wherever he shows up, be it on tour, red carpet, in music videos or at exclusive events.

The Blow My Mind hitmaker began his We Rise By Lifting Others tour this month in Dubai sporting a cobalt blue two-piece, white tank, an unmissable pair of orange Puma gloves and sneakers plus a pair of Puma Sportstyle socks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido)

The street style maven of course completes his outfit with his signature dark pair of sunglasses and blinged-out statement jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido)

Selling out Boston on Father’s day, Davido pulls up in an eye-catching green and white signature leather jacket that read ‘We Rise By Lifting Others’ on the back of the jacket. He pairs the jacket with a monochromatic all-white fit showing a crisp white tee, a pair of ripped jeans and tasteful white sneakers.

Davido is serving good music and good fashion, and we can not wait to see what he has up his sleeves in the near future.

Credits

Look 1

Sneakers: @puma

Socks: @pumasportstyle

Photographer: @simonkolaa

Look 2

Photography: @shaquillekokumo

