Connect with us

Style

Nola Black Presents A Riveting New Collection Tagged "Hey Stranger"

Style

Davido's Latest Looks prove He's a Street Style Maven!

Style

Our Style Stars are on Vacation Mode this Week on #BellaStylistas: Issue 196

Beauty Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

How the stars of "Glamour Girls" strutted the red carpet at the Abuja premiere

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Here’s How To Nail Stylish Workwear | Issue 129

Style

See Adut Akech shine in this 1950s themed Editorial for Vogue Australia

Style

Virgil Abloh's Posthumous Book "Work in Progress" is Set to be Published – Here’s Everything We Know

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop Style

Every Look Saskay Wore to the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show was a Work of Art!

Style

Ziggy Nnamani's Instagram is your Guide to a Vibrant Week in Style

Style

This Tayo Aina Vlog Will Make You Book A Trip To Cape Town Stat!

Style

Nola Black Presents A Riveting New Collection Tagged “Hey Stranger”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Contemporary womenswear brand Nola Black has unveiled the lookbook for its latest collection, tagged Hey Stranger.

The brand’s latest offering is a riveting compilation filled with an edgy combination of designs, colourways, fabrication and correspondent visuals. Divided into three phases – disruption, deconstruction and rediscovery – this lookbook invites you to examine the effect of the thunderbolts through yet another edgy, honest and distinctive collection.

According to the statement of the brand:

Building on its tenet of propagating culturally relevant lived experiences, Nola Black’s Hey Stranger is a project based on the assemblage of emotions felt on an individual and collective level in the immediate pandemic and post-pandemic era.

Multiple fabrics in varying iridescent tones and hues dominate this collection to reflect movement and stillness in thought and form. The use of duotone reflective material is to evoke the idea of blurry memories, fleeting thoughts and raw emotion.

The colour tones move from a dreary earthly, which portrays being stuck in a dreamlike state, with fuzzy memories, to distinct colours indicating a sudden bloom – a reawakening. Illustrative design details – such as hollow holes of different sizes in the middle of pieces to spiral-shaped elements, well-defined proportions, intricate sculpting, and sometimes draping, are used to extrapolate silhouettes best suited to the story.

See the collection below.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

Credits 

Brand: Nola Black (@nolablackng)

Director: Arinola Olowoporoku (@thearinolao)

Producer: Ifedayo (@ifedayo_)

Photographer: Bolaji Odukoya (@bolajiodukoya_)

Location: New Label (@newlabelproduction)

Model(s): Pages Models

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Book Review: Do Childfree People Have Better Sex by Verena Brunschweiger | Review by Peace Akinyode

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole

Frederick Nkobowo: Can the Law Protect You From an Abusive Partner?

Dennis Isong: Facilities a House for Rent Should Not Lack

Mfonobong Inyang: Having The Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective (2)
css.php