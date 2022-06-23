Nola Black Presents A Riveting New Collection Tagged “Hey Stranger”

Contemporary womenswear brand Nola Black has unveiled the lookbook for its latest collection, tagged Hey Stranger.

The brand’s latest offering is a riveting compilation filled with an edgy combination of designs, colourways, fabrication and correspondent visuals. Divided into three phases – disruption, deconstruction and rediscovery – this lookbook invites you to examine the effect of the thunderbolts through yet another edgy, honest and distinctive collection.

According to the statement of the brand:

Building on its tenet of propagating culturally relevant lived experiences, Nola Black’s Hey Stranger is a project based on the assemblage of emotions felt on an individual and collective level in the immediate pandemic and post-pandemic era. Multiple fabrics in varying iridescent tones and hues dominate this collection to reflect movement and stillness in thought and form. The use of duotone reflective material is to evoke the idea of blurry memories, fleeting thoughts and raw emotion. The colour tones move from a dreary earthly, which portrays being stuck in a dreamlike state, with fuzzy memories, to distinct colours indicating a sudden bloom – a reawakening. Illustrative design details – such as hollow holes of different sizes in the middle of pieces to spiral-shaped elements, well-defined proportions, intricate sculpting, and sometimes draping, are used to extrapolate silhouettes best suited to the story.

Credits

Brand: Nola Black (@nolablackng)

Director: Arinola Olowoporoku (@thearinolao)

Producer: Ifedayo (@ifedayo_)

Photographer: Bolaji Odukoya (@bolajiodukoya_)

Location: New Label (@newlabelproduction)

Model(s): Pages Models