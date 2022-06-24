BN Style: The 10 Menswear Looks that Snagged our Attention this Week!

Connect with us

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Hey, #BellaNaijarians! We’re hoping your week has been great thus far.

It’s the end of the week, and we’d like to spotlight some creative and brilliant men that snagged our attention this week with their tasteful outfits and riveting takes on fashion. These include workwearloungewear and casual fits to high-fashion and street style ensembles from your fave celebs, influencers, creators and real-life career men. Let these looks inspire you to create your unique take on fashion.

We have carefully curated these looks as a guide to inspire you to be your best fashionable self. Kindly scroll below as you explore this gold mine of uber-stylish menswear fashion.

Dénola Grey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Adebayo Oke-Lawal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TheOrangeNerd (@theorangenerd)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Adekunle Gold

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

Akin Faminu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Larry Hector

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larry Hector (@larryhector_)

Temisan Emmanuel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temisan Emmanuel (@taymesan_)

Stan Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Mr Xabib

Sapphire Ade Owoseni 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @almighty_nigerian

For more menswear inspiration on Instagram, kindly tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

