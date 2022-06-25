Style
9 Going-Out Outfit Ideas That’ll Spice Up Your Weekend, Courtesy South African BellaStylistas
With trending Instagram posts from Bonang Matheba to Sarah Langa this week, SA BellaStylistas served lewks for days! Every single fashionista has us gushing over their sartorial choices.
Because of this, we look to some of our favourite Johannesburg and Capetown-based IT girls, influencers, and celebrities for on-point weekend fashion ideas.
From chic sets to gorgeous dresses that brighten up the room, these outfits will most definitely inspire your off-duty looks.
Scroll through to check out our favourite looks for yourself!
Boity Thulo
Bonang Matheba
Sarah Langa
Ayanda Thabethe
Nasiphi Ngcwabe
Thandolwethu Tsekiso
Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena
Melody Molale
Brown Mbombo
