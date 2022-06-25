Connect with us

9 Going-Out Outfit Ideas That'll Spice Up Your Weekend, Courtesy South African BellaStylistas

BN Style: The 10 Menswear Looks that Snagged our Attention this Week!

Nola Black Presents A Riveting New Collection Tagged "Hey Stranger"

Davido's Latest Looks prove He's a Street Style Maven!

Our Style Stars are on Vacation Mode this Week on #BellaStylistas: Issue 196

How the stars of "Glamour Girls" strutted the red carpet at the Abuja premiere

#WorkWearFashion: Here’s How To Nail Stylish Workwear | Issue 129

See Adut Akech shine in this 1950s themed Editorial for Vogue Australia

Virgil Abloh's Posthumous Book "Work in Progress" is Set to be Published – Here’s Everything We Know

Every Look Saskay Wore to the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show was a Work of Art!

Published

47 mins ago

 on

With trending Instagram posts from Bonang Matheba to Sarah Langa this week, SA BellaStylistas served lewks for days! Every single fashionista has us gushing over their sartorial choices. 

Because of this, we look to some of our favourite Johannesburg and Capetown-based IT girls, influencers, and celebrities for on-point weekend fashion ideas.

From chic sets to gorgeous dresses that brighten up the room, these outfits will most definitely inspire your off-duty looks.

Scroll through to check out our favourite looks for yourself!

Boity Thulo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Bonang Matheba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

Sarah Langa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Ayanda Thabethe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

Nasiphi Ngcwabe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nasiphi Ngcwabe (@nasiphi_ngcwabe)

Thandolwethu Tsekiso

Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomuzi Mabena (@moozlie)

Melody Molale 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MELODY MOLALE (@ilovemelmo)

Brown Mbombo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brown Mbombo🤎 (@brownmbombo)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

