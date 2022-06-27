Cynthia Erivo’s Vibrant Ensemble to The 2022 BET Awards Red Carpet is One For The Books!

The BET Awards ceremony, which recognizes the achievements of black musicians, actors and athletes, was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, 26th June 2022.

It was a night filled with fancy dresses, crisp tuxedos, and many noteworthy fashion moments! No doubt Cynthia Erivo was undeniably one of the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet as she brought the much-needed colour to the event.

Masterminded by trusted stylist Jason Bolden, Cynthia opted for a two-piece Louis Vuitton look featuring a red, yellow and blue cityscape print.

The structured envelope-style top featured a draped cowl neckline with black trim, and the mid-thigh flounce skirt featured layers and drooping pockets. Cynthia accentuated the waist with a leather grommet belt, which hung down the right side. Cynthia paired the look with 6-inch gold metallic platform heels.

Cynthia accessorized with chunky gold rings, a gold and diamond septum ring, a gold watch and a collection of matching studs adorning her ears. The star wore neutral makeup, focusing her glam around bold eyelashes.

Credits

Outfit: @louisvuitton

Styling: @jasonbolden

Hair: @kae_major

Makeup: @cynthiaerivo

