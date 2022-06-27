Connect with us

Style

Cynthia Erivo's Vibrant Ensemble to The 2022 BET Awards Red Carpet is One For The Books!

Style

The Minimal Style Inspo you Need this Week, Thanks to Grace Alex!

Style

9 Going-Out Outfit Ideas That'll Spice Up Your Weekend, Courtesy South African BellaStylistas

Style

BN Style: The 10 Menswear Looks that Snagged our Attention this Week!

Style

Nola Black Presents A Riveting New Collection Tagged "Hey Stranger"

Style

Davido's Latest Looks prove He's a Street Style Maven!

Style

Our Style Stars are on Vacation Mode this Week on #BellaStylistas: Issue 196

Beauty Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

How the stars of "Glamour Girls" strutted the red carpet at the Abuja premiere

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Here’s How To Nail Stylish Workwear | Issue 129

Style

See Adut Akech shine in this 1950s themed Editorial for Vogue Australia

Style

Cynthia Erivo’s Vibrant Ensemble to The 2022 BET Awards Red Carpet is One For The Books!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The BET Awards ceremony, which recognizes the achievements of black musicians, actors and athletes, was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, 26th June 2022. 

It was a night filled with fancy dresses, crisp tuxedos, and many noteworthy fashion moments! No doubt Cynthia Erivo was undeniably one of the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet as she brought the much-needed colour to the event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Masterminded by trusted stylist Jason Bolden, Cynthia opted for a two-piece Louis Vuitton look featuring a red, yellow and blue cityscape print.

The structured envelope-style top featured a draped cowl neckline with black trim, and the mid-thigh flounce skirt featured layers and drooping pockets. Cynthia accentuated the waist with a leather grommet belt, which hung down the right side. Cynthia paired the look with 6-inch gold metallic platform heels.

Cynthia accessorized with chunky gold rings, a gold and diamond septum ring, a gold watch and a collection of matching studs adorning her ears. The star wore neutral makeup, focusing her glam around bold eyelashes. 

 

Credits

Outfit: @louisvuitton 

Styling: @jasonbolden

Hair: @kae_major

Makeup: @cynthiaerivo

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: These Everyday Habits Will Improve your Health & Well-Being

BN Book Review: Do Childfree People Have Better Sex by Verena Brunschweiger | Review by Peace Akinyode

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole

Frederick Nkobowo: Can the Law Protect You From an Abusive Partner?

Dennis Isong: Facilities a House for Rent Should Not Lack
css.php