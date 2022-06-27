Connect with us

The Minimal Style Inspo you Need this Week, Thanks to Grace Alex!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hi #BellaNaijarians!

We are here again with the best tips to help you put your stylish foot forward, and at BellaNaija Style, nothing makes us happier than giving you everything you need to stay fashionable throughout the week.

Fashion digital creator Grace Alex is one #BellaStylista that looks effortlessly chic and comes all the way through every single time. Grace has an instinctive style and her aesthetics centre on minimal chic looks.

The style star has a flair for tasteful vintage looks, neutral colours, monochromatic ensembles and yes, you guessed it- we love it!

So, if you’re seeking inspiration this week, look no further, we have put together seven stellar fits for the week using Grace as a style compass.

Monday

Start off your work week with a chic combo of unmissable neutral colours

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grace Alex (@t2pitchy)

Tuesday

Try switching up the neutral tones with a casual twist the next day

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grace Alex (@t2pitchy)

Wednesday 

There is something about an all-black fit that you can’t just go wrong with.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grace Alex (@t2pitchy)

Thursday

Turn up the colour on Thursday with an unmissable monochromatic look. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grace Alex (@t2pitchy)

Friday

We love an effortlessly chic look on Fridays!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grace Alex (@t2pitchy)

Saturdays 

This look is perfect for running errands on the weekend after a long week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grace Alex (@t2pitchy)

Sundays 

You’d make the perfect wedding guest in this stunning frock!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grace Alex (@t2pitchy)

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now

