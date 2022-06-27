Style
The Minimal Style Inspo you Need this Week, Thanks to Grace Alex!
Hi #BellaNaijarians!
We are here again with the best tips to help you put your stylish foot forward, and at BellaNaija Style, nothing makes us happier than giving you everything you need to stay fashionable throughout the week.
Fashion digital creator Grace Alex is one #BellaStylista that looks effortlessly chic and comes all the way through every single time. Grace has an instinctive style and her aesthetics centre on minimal chic looks.
The style star has a flair for tasteful vintage looks, neutral colours, monochromatic ensembles and yes, you guessed it- we love it!
So, if you’re seeking inspiration this week, look no further, we have put together seven stellar fits for the week using Grace as a style compass.
Monday
Start off your work week with a chic combo of unmissable neutral colours
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday
Try switching up the neutral tones with a casual twist the next day
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday
There is something about an all-black fit that you can’t just go wrong with.
View this post on Instagram
Thursday
Turn up the colour on Thursday with an unmissable monochromatic look.
View this post on Instagram
Friday
We love an effortlessly chic look on Fridays!
View this post on Instagram
Saturdays
This look is perfect for running errands on the weekend after a long week.
View this post on Instagram
Sundays
You’d make the perfect wedding guest in this stunning frock!
View this post on Instagram