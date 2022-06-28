Style
BNStyle Spotlight: Lerato Kganyago at The DSTV Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards
Trust Media IT girl Lerato Kganyago to serve unmissable lewks at every event or occasion. The style maven made another jaw-dropping appearance at the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards that snagged our attention and honestly, we are obsessed!
The South-African actress donned a hot pink Gert-Johan Coetzee gown that we are sure turned heads at the event. The top half of the stunning look featured an artistic bustier with an array of pink-shaded encrusted feathers fanning into a flame-like silhouette that further accentuated Lerato’s enviable figure. The bottom half was form-fitting with a side train that added a dramatic flair to the already brilliant look.
The Project Runway South Africa host looked alluring as she rocked platinum centre-parted hair, sultry eyes plus lashes, sculpted cheekbones and demure nude lips. Bonang then completed her ensemble with tasteful dainty jewellery, this is one for the books.
Credits
Dress: @gertjohancoetzee
Hair: @previous_pc
Makeup: @khethiwe_mkhabela