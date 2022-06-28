Connect with us

Style

LeToya Luckett's Look to the BET Awards Got So Many Compliments… & It’s Proudly Made-In-Nigeria!

Style

BNStyle Spotlight: Lerato Kganyago at The DSTV Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards

Style

The Minimal Style Inspo you Need this Week, Thanks to Grace Alex!

Style

Cynthia Erivo's Vibrant Ensemble to The 2022 BET Awards Red Carpet is One For The Books!

Style

9 Going-Out Outfit Ideas That'll Spice Up Your Weekend, Courtesy South African BellaStylistas

Style

BN Style: The 10 Menswear Looks that Snagged our Attention this Week!

Style

Nola Black Presents A Riveting New Collection Tagged "Hey Stranger"

Style

Davido's Latest Looks prove He's a Street Style Maven!

Style

Our Style Stars are on Vacation Mode this Week on #BellaStylistas: Issue 196

Beauty Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

How the stars of "Glamour Girls" strutted the red carpet at the Abuja premiere

Style

LeToya Luckett’s Look to the BET Awards Got So Many Compliments… & It’s Proudly Made-In-Nigeria!

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

The 2022 BET Awards was a true fashion spectacle that drew a crowd of celebrities who all walked the red carpet in their best statement looks. However, it was LeToya Luckett who stole the show. The singer brought elegance to the event in a way only she could.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LeToya Luckett (@letoyaluckett)

The beauty wore a Zusi hand-beaded mesh dress, a masterpiece by none other than Nigerian ready-to-wear womenswear brand Onalaja. Founded by Kanyinsola Onalaja, this embellished animal-print dress from their spring/summer 2021 collection Into The Wild incorporates shades of browns, metallics, burnt oranges, reds and deep purples that complement the print pattern.

LeToya let the dress speak for itself and accessorized it minimally with black strappy heels. She kept her signature platinum blonde finger waves and opted for perfectly defined brows, bold lashes and neutral lips.

Credits

Styling: @stylistjbolin
Hair: @hair4kicks
Makeup: @camillearianemakeup
Dress: @onalajaofficial from @mergeco.shop

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Is Conflict the Main Entertainment in Reality TV Shows?

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: These Everyday Habits Will Improve your Health & Well-Being

BN Book Review: Do Childfree People Have Better Sex by Verena Brunschweiger | Review by Peace Akinyode

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole

Frederick Nkobowo: Can the Law Protect You From an Abusive Partner?
css.php