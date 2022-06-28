LeToya Luckett’s Look to the BET Awards Got So Many Compliments… & It’s Proudly Made-In-Nigeria!

The 2022 BET Awards was a true fashion spectacle that drew a crowd of celebrities who all walked the red carpet in their best statement looks. However, it was LeToya Luckett who stole the show. The singer brought elegance to the event in a way only she could.

The beauty wore a Zusi hand-beaded mesh dress, a masterpiece by none other than Nigerian ready-to-wear womenswear brand Onalaja. Founded by Kanyinsola Onalaja, this embellished animal-print dress from their spring/summer 2021 collection Into The Wild incorporates shades of browns, metallics, burnt oranges, reds and deep purples that complement the print pattern.

LeToya let the dress speak for itself and accessorized it minimally with black strappy heels. She kept her signature platinum blonde finger waves and opted for perfectly defined brows, bold lashes and neutral lips.

Credits

Styling: @stylistjbolin

Hair: @hair4kicks

Makeup: @camillearianemakeup

Dress: @onalajaofficial from @mergeco.shop

