Style
Ayanda Thabethe is the Covergirl for Bona Magazine’s “Relaunch” Issue
South African actor and entrepreneur Ayanda Thabethe is the stunning cover girl for Bona Magazine‘s Relaunch July Issue!
The media superstar looks red carpet ready in a nude figure-hugging number stoned to perfection with an array of fine jewels on the cover. She elevates the look with a pair of glistening chandelier earrings as her makeup is soft and alluring with a tasteful display of lush lashes and nude lips.
In this issue, Ayanda talks about love, motherhood and reaching new heights. Also, there is more tea regarding the fashion and beauty tips you need to know this season, soul-comforting recipes, everything you need to know about upskilling, and so much more.
According to the magazine,
Your beloved mag has found a new home at Highbury Media, and we can’t wait for you to get your hands on our relaunch issue.
Read the full story on www.bona.co.za.
Credits
Editor: @viwentlebi
Cover star: @ayandathabethe_
Photographer: Callen Jefferson
Photography assistant: Kyra Welch
Stylist: @iamrojaun
Stylist assistant: Tyla Johannessen
Makeup artist: @sivemartini
Hair stylist: @anathigcinisiko
