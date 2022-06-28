Ayanda Thabethe is the Covergirl for Bona Magazine’s “Relaunch” Issue

South African actor and entrepreneur Ayanda Thabethe is the stunning cover girl for Bona Magazine‘s Relaunch July Issue!

The media superstar looks red carpet ready in a nude figure-hugging number stoned to perfection with an array of fine jewels on the cover. She elevates the look with a pair of glistening chandelier earrings as her makeup is soft and alluring with a tasteful display of lush lashes and nude lips.

In this issue, Ayanda talks about love, motherhood and reaching new heights. Also, there is more tea regarding the fashion and beauty tips you need to know this season, soul-comforting recipes, everything you need to know about upskilling, and so much more.

According to the magazine,

Your beloved mag has found a new home at Highbury Media, and we can’t wait for you to get your hands on our relaunch issue.

Read the full story on www.bona.co.za.

Credits

Editor: @viwentlebi

Cover star: @ayandathabethe_

Photographer: Callen Jefferson

Photography assistant: Kyra Welch

Stylist: @iamrojaun

Stylist assistant: Tyla Johannessen

Makeup artist: @sivemartini

Hair stylist: @anathigcinisiko

