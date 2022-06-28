Let’s Discuss Tems’ Winning Look to the 2022 BET Awards

Connect with us

Published

14 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, swept up two major awards over the weekend at the BET Awards— Best International Act and Best Collaboration for Essence by Wizkid, featuring herself and Justin Bieber, making Tems the first African female musician to win in these categories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

The style star also won fashion at the event as she received her awards in an edgy-chic custom Dilara Findikoglu number that showed off her incredible figure. The top half of the stunning look featured a corset bodice made from ruched tulle. The bottom half was form-fitting with a side slit that added a dramatic flair to the ruched train.

Tems channelled the 90s rocking a sleek side part spiky bun with minimal makeup featuring extra sharp eyebrows, dramatic lashes and glossy lips. To amp up the look, the beauty accessorised with Swarovski jewels.

 

Credits

Styling: @dunsinwright

Makeup: @basedkenken

Hair: @jstayready_

Dress: @dilarafindikoglu

Photography: @deeds_art

