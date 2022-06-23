Connect with us

How the stars of "Glamour Girls" strutted the red carpet at the Abuja premiere

Published

7 hours ago

 on

When it comes to fashion, Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Lilian Afegbai never disappoint. The actresses looked effortlessly stunning as they arrived in Abuja Friday night for the premiere of the highly anticipated Play Network Studios and Netflix film “Glamour Girls.”

Sharon Ooja wore an Idiol Nupo lingerie-inspired gown with a corset bodice, mesh details, strategically placed cut-outs, colourful embellishments, and an asymmetrical tulle train. Sharon accessorised her look with drop earrings and a stack of bangles. She wore her hair in a well done ponytail and went for an usually stunning makeup look.

Toke chose a red transparent Xtra Bride Lagos gown with exaggerated sleeves, cut-outs, mesh details, sparkling red crystals, and a side train, which was designed by her go-to stylist Dahmola. The model wore long lashes, a bright red lip, matching dangling earrings, and a top knot hairstyle.

 

