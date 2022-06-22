Connect with us

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Here’s How To Nail Stylish Workwear | Issue 129

Style

See Adut Akech shine in this 1950s themed Editorial for Vogue Australia

Style

Virgil Abloh's Posthumous Book "Work in Progress" is Set to be Published – Here’s Everything We Know

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop Style

Every Look Saskay Wore to the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show was a Work of Art!

Style

Ziggy Nnamani's Instagram is your Guide to a Vibrant Week in Style

Style

This Tayo Aina Vlog Will Make You Book A Trip To Cape Town Stat!

Features Movies & TV Style

BNS Exclusive: Get the Scoop on Kefilwe Mabote's Cameo in Season 2 of The Smart Money Woman Series

Living Style

Asiyami Gold’s Travel Diary is Pure Escapist Fashion Fantasy

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Thando Thabethe & Bonang Matheba's Ravishing Ensembles At Miss South Africa 2022

Music Scoop Style

A Closer Look at Beyoncé's Jaw-Dropping Look & Upcoming "Renaissance" Album in British Vogue's July Issue

Style

#WorkWearFashion: Here’s How To Nail Stylish Workwear | Issue 129

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tevalay (@tevalayldn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola (@edaowofashion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Powede Eniola Awujo (@powedeawujo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe (@nthambe633)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Woman of Elegance (@woman_ofelegance)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle.

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole

Frederick Nkobowo: Can the Law Protect You From an Abusive Partner?

Dennis Isong: Facilities a House for Rent Should Not Lack

Mfonobong Inyang: Having The Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective (2)

We Asked BellaNaijarians to Share How They Moved On From Heartbreaks & The Replies Are…
css.php